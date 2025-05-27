Malibu Launches 24/7 Armed Patrols to Protect Fire-Damaged Neighborhoods as PCH Reopens

City Partners With Private Firm Covered 6 and Law Enforcement Ramps Up Presence

In anticipation of the reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and the California National Guard concluding its deployment, the Malibu City Council has taken steps to bolster public safety in neighborhoods recovering from the Franklin and Palisades Fires. On May 21, 2025, the Council unanimously approved a contract with a private security firm to provide 24/7 armed patrols in fire-impacted areas.

The move comes amid concerns over increased risks of burglary, vandalism, and theft, especially targeting vacant properties under reconstruction. The patrols aim to supplement efforts by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) during a vulnerable period of transition for the affected communities.

Following a competitive Request for Proposals process, the City selected Covered 6, a private security provider with a proven track record in neighborhood patrol, technology integration, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Covered 6’s existing relationship with the LASD’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station was a key factor in the decision, ensuring strong coordination and rapid response capability.

Under the agreement, Covered 6 will deploy four patrol units and one on-site supervisor, all operating in marked vehicles. These teams will work closely with LASD deputies, respond to public safety concerns, and engage with residents to enhance security and community trust.

Simultaneously, LASD will ramp up enforcement along PCH, utilizing visible patrols, traffic enforcement, and undercover operations. Authorities have pledged a zero-tolerance approach to looting and other criminal activity in the wake of the fires.

Property owners are being asked to take proactive steps to secure their homes and businesses. The Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to file a Letter of Agency at the Malibu-Lost Hills Station. This document grants law enforcement the authority to remove trespassers from private property even if the owner is not present.

Residents are also reminded to secure gates, doors, and windows and to immediately report suspicious activity to LASD at 818-878-1808.

For additional information or to discuss security concerns, residents may contact Malibu Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas at 310-456-2489, ext. 313, or SDuenas@MalibuCity.org.