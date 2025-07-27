Malibu Teen to Paddle 21 Miles for Ocean Cleanup Following Pali Fire

His 21-mile prone paddle will trace the coastline from Malibu through Palisades

A Malibu high school student and avid surfer is preparing to paddleboard more than 20 miles this September to raise awareness and funds for ocean cleanup efforts in the wake of the Palisades Fire.

Preston Lilly, a senior and longtime ocean advocate, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Heal the Bay, a Santa Monica-based nonprofit focused on water quality and coastal protection. His 21-mile prone paddle is scheduled for Sept. 20 and will trace the coastline from Malibu through Pacific Palisades.

“When fires burn through the hills, the ash, debris, and toxic runoff wash straight into the ocean,” Lilly said. “That pollution damages marine life, harms water quality, and leaves long-term impacts on the coast I’ve grown up loving and surfing.”

Lilly’s fundraiser, which serves as his senior capstone project, aims to raise $10,000 for Heal the Bay. As of this week, more than $6,900 has been raised through over 30 donations.

Heal the Bay conducts regular water quality testing, storm drain cleanups, and public education initiatives aimed at reducing pollution and protecting marine ecosystems along the Los Angeles coastline. According to Lilly, the organization is one of the few local nonprofits addressing the specific effects of wildfire runoff on the ocean.

In addition to the paddle itself, Lilly plans to document the effort in a short film to inspire greater youth involvement in environmental action.

Donations can be made through his GoFundMe page, and supporters are encouraged to follow the journey on Instagram at @paddlingforpalisades.