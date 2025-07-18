Man Arrested in Brentwood for Impersonating Firefighter During Palisades Fire

The suspect faces at least 28 criminal counts—including 23 felonies—spanning incidents from 2023 to May 2025

Federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested a man Wednesday at a home on Rockingham Avenue near Sunset Boulevard, following an investigation into alleged firefighter impersonation, according to ABC7. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, alongside the Los Angeles Police Department’s major crimes division, swarmed the upscale neighborhood, seizing an older model fire truck with burn marks, registered to the fictitious Santa Muerte Fire Department.

The suspect, identified as hospitality executive Steve Farzam, faces at least 28 criminal counts—including 23 felonies—spanning incidents from 2023 to May 2025, NBC4 and FOX 11 reported. Charges include impersonating a firefighter during the January Palisades Fire, assaulting a first responder, discharging a laser at aircraft, and government fraud. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to NBC4 that an illegitimate firetruck attempted to enter a restricted fire zone on January 16, aligning with Farzam’s alleged actions. He pleaded not guilty in court Thursday and is held without bail, with an unclear legal representation status.

Investigators recovered two utility vehicles with CA Exempt plates, police and fire equipment, radios, first responder IDs, ammunition, and fraudulent documents linked to the nonexistent Santa Muerte Fire Department during the raid. The department’s name surfaced previously in a 2023 San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department case, where Andrew De Boer was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer, though any connection to Farzam remains unconfirmed.

If convicted, Farzam faces up to 23 years and 10 months in prison, according to the LA County DA’s Office. The investigation continues to explore potential additional victims and connections to past cases.