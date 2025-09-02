Man Stabbed on Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica, Suspect Sought

Photo: Official

Detectives Gathering Evidence as Search for Suspect Continues

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured Sunday afternoon near Ocean Front Walk, authorities said.

Officers responded about 4:58 p.m. to the 1600 block, where they found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers provided medical aid until firefighters arrived and transported the man to a local hospital.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Detectives are reviewing video footage, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the incident and to identify the attacker.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491. Updates will be released as the investigation continues.

in News
