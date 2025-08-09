Marina del Rey Hosts Local Youth for 2nd Annual Career Day

Photo: Marina del Rey Tourism Board

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to maritime services

The Marina del Rey Tourism Board, in partnership with LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s office, hosted its second annual Career Day on Saturday, August 2, introducing local high school students to career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Nearly 50 students from local Boys & Girls Clubs, the Children’s Institute, and other partners participated in the event, which featured guided tours of several prominent local businesses, including the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, City Cruises, FantaSea Yachts, Jamaica Bay Inn, and The Ritz-Carlton.

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to maritime services. “We’re proud to help local students explore the many exciting and meaningful career paths that tourism and hospitality have to offer,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of the Marina del Rey Tourism Board. “It’s exciting to see how Career Day has grown, and we hope it inspires students as they think about their future careers.”

The event concluded with a lunch at Jamaica Bay Inn’s Beachside Restaurant, where certificates were presented to the attendees by Supervisor Mitchell’s office. Students also received raffle prizes and other giveaways.

“I’m proud to partner with the Marina del Rey Tourism Board to expand access to opportunities in the hospitality sector,” Supervisor Mitchell said. “This event is vital in connecting young people to an industry that is a major economic driver in our community and beyond.”

Angelica Sanchez, Launch Program Supervisor at the Children’s Institute, praised the event as an invaluable resource for at-risk youth. “Exposing youth to various real-world careers, especially those they may not have considered, helps them envision a future filled with purpose, stability, and opportunity,” she said.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: LAYO
News, Upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...
News, Upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...
News, Upbeat

Children’s Hospital to Expand Pediatric Orthopedic Services in Santa Monica with $10M Gift

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica Children’s...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Providence Relocates Palisades Clinics to Santa Monica

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The relocated clinics are now accepting both existing and new patients Providence has permanently relocated its primary care and pediatric...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Returns to Palisades This Weekend

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The Route 9 reinstatement is part of a larger set of service changes taking effect After months of limited operations,...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Preps for Return of SaMoHi, Pali High Students by Boosting Safety

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Efforts to ensure student safety include reactivating school crossing guards, completing pedestrian safety upgrades, and promoting free public transit As...
Dining, News

‘Dad Bod’ Contest Comes to Venice Restaurant This Weekend

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The competition will unfold over three themed rounds: a beachwear walk, a tongue-in-cheek “talent show,” and a final flex-off judged...
Hard, News

Caruso Launches $1 Million Grant Program to Aid Palisades, Malibu Businesses

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The effort is intended to assist local retailers, restaurants, and service providers facing mounting expenses due to fire-related damage and...
Hard, News

Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation A...

Photo: Mar Vista Community Council
News, Upbeat

Community Honors Environmental Activist Martin Rubin at Mar Vista Memorial

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Photo: ABB
Hard, News

Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction...
News, Upbeat

LAUSD to Host Design Progress Meeting on Palisades High School

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Topics will include the design vision and guiding principles, along with an overview of the current progress The Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR