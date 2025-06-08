Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

Photo: MLS.com

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island

A rare oceanfront residence on the Marina del Rey Peninsula has been listed for $8.995 million, marking a significant price reduction of $805,000 since April.

Located at 3501 Ocean Front Walk, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home spans 3,643 square feet and sits on a 3,800-square-foot corner lot. The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island.

Built in 1939, the home has been updated to offer modern amenities while preserving its coastal charm. Highlights include a rooftop deck designed for entertaining, a beach-level lounge with direct sand access, and multiple oversized ocean-facing balconies that create seamless indoor-outdoor living across all three floors. The primary suite offers unobstructed ocean views and a private fireplace.

A detached guest suite with its own kitchen and living area provides additional privacy. The property also includes a two-car garage and three additional outdoor parking spaces.

Listed by Jennifer Portnoy of Compass Real Estate, the property is one of only five homes on a corner lot along the Marina Peninsula. 

Originally listed in April at $9.8 million, the home is now available for private showings. It was last sold in 1975.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Hard, News

SMPD Affirms Stance on Immigration Enforcement Amid Ice Raids

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The statement comes amid ongoing protests and clashes in downtown Los Angeles, where demonstrators shut down the 101 Freeway and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support...
News, Video

(Video) Queer Visibility and Resilience Celebrated at 2025 Venice Pride

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The event included performances by DJs, community booths, food trucks, and queer market vendors The event included performances by DJs,...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from Palisades High School’s Post-Wildfire Commencement

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

Actor Billy Crystal and NBA Coach Steve Kerr Were Among Those Who Wished Pali’s Class of 25 Good Luck on...

Photo: Crayon Collection
News, Upbeat

Palisades Students Display ‘Banners of Hope’ to Heal Community

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

A new initiative includes restocking art supply closets at participating schools and offering free arts-based healing programs A new art...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Tara W
Hard, News

Community Rallies Behind Venice Teacher’s Son in Cancer Battle

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

Xavier, described as an accomplished athlete eager to return to breaking track records, has shown remarkable resilience The Venice community...
Hard, News

THIS WEEKEND: Animal Shelter to Host Annual Open House Fundraiser 

June 6, 2025

Read more
June 6, 2025

The event invites the community for an afternoon of activities, including shelter tours to meet adoptable animals, many of whom...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Fishing is a pastime like no other, America’s Most Popular Outdoor Activity for Year in and Year out! You can...
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Paliskates’ Fire Relief Jam to Feature Professional Skaters and Competitions

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

Prizes will include cash and a week at Skate Camp. Dozens of sponsoring organizations, vendors, and food trucks will be...
Dining, News

Tenants Sought for Former Rusty’s Surf Ranch Space on Santa Monica Pier

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

4,112-Square-Foot Retail Space with Commercial Kitchen and Oceanfront Patios Awaits New Operator A 4,112-square-foot retail space at 256 Santa Monica...
News, Video

(Video) See How CO2 Laser Treatment Removes Wrinkles and Scars

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

To Book an Appointment, Go to Mirrormirrormedspa.com To Book an Appointment, Go to https://t.co/QCUiwpjALU pic.twitter.com/yXZapvMspB — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) June...
News, Video

(Video) Sea Lions Return to Ocean as LA’s Toxic Algae Crisis Ends

June 5, 2025

Read more
June 5, 2025

The crisis led to dead dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Venice and Santa Monica in recent months The...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurants to be Supported at Westside Benefit This Weekend

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Local vendors, many impacted by the fires, will have booths with all vendor fees waived, and proceeds from on-site sales...

Photo: Chamber Music Palisades
News, Upbeat

Chamber Music Palisades Presents an Afternoon of Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and More

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Brentwood Hosts Free Classical Concert with LA Philharmonic Greats Chamber Music Palisades will present a free community concert on Saturday,...

Photo: Orchestra Santa Monica
News, Real Estate

Orchestra Santa Monica Extends Music Director’s Tenure Through 2030

June 4, 2025

Read more
June 4, 2025

Under his leadership, the orchestra has delivered a series of sold-out concerts, earning praise for his conducting skills Orchestra Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR