Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

The 50th Annual Marina del Rey Halibut Derby, the longest-running fishing tournament on the West Coast, is set to return May 31 and June 1, 2025, bringing two days of competitive angling to the waters of Santa Monica Bay in support of local conservation programs.

The popular event, hosted by Marina del Rey Anglers and Coastal Conservation Association California (CCA CAL), will feature weigh-ins each afternoon at Burton Chace Park, where participants will bring in halibut, white seabass, bass, and other catches in multiple divisions, including youth, women’s, kayak, and team competitions.

Fishing kicks off at sunrise on Saturday, May 31, and ends at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1. Weigh stations will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 12 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Scales close promptly at 3:30 p.m., and any fish not weighed by then will not qualify.

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass. New this year are side jackpot contests and special recognition for top-performing youth, women, and kayak anglers. A major fishing tackle raffle and awards ceremony will follow Sunday’s weigh-in.

A mandatory captains’ meeting will be held Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at the Del Rey Yacht Club. At least one representative from each team must attend.

Entry fees vary depending on registration date and category. Late individual registration is $150, with team entries at $300 for two anglers and $150 for each additional team member, up to six. Youth entries are $20 for those 12 and under and $50 for ages 13 to 15. All proceeds support local youth fishing initiatives and white seabass restoration efforts.

Fishing will be confined to Santa Monica Bay, and all participants must comply with tournament rules. A 25% weight bonus will be awarded for live fish released after weigh-in. Organizers encourage catch-and-release practices and use of circle hooks to reduce harm to fish.

The event is open to anglers of all ages and skill levels, including boaters, kayakers, and shore-based fishers. Those without boats can reserve space on local charters, including the *Betty-O* and *Free Spirit* out of Marina del Rey.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.mdranglers.com/event-5930140.