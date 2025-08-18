Marquez Knolls Home Unaffected by Fires Lists for $10M

The outdoor spaces include an al fresco dining area with a fireplace, a pool and spa, and a covered lounge

A custom-built, 3,604-square-foot home at 1058 Vista Grande Drive, listed for $9.995 million, hit the market in Pacific Palisades, offering panoramic views and modern amenities in the Marquez Knolls neighborhood.

Located on an exclusive promontory cul-de-sacs, the contemporary Mediterranean-style residence was unaffected by recent wildfires, as was the entire Vista Grande Drive.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, a great room with a fireplace, and an elegant dining area, all flowing into expansive outdoor terraces. The outdoor spaces include an al fresco dining area with a fireplace, a pool and spa, and a covered lounge with views of Downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica Pier, Catalina Island, and the Santa Monica Mountains.

The gourmet kitchen includes a center island, granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry, and a breakfast nook with a separate service entrance. Additional amenities include an office, a wine cellar, and a grand exterior staircase leading to a second pad with development potential, connected to private hillside trails and landscaped grounds.

Zoned LARE15 with a 19,583-square-foot lot, the property is priced at $2,773 per square foot. For more details, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/1058-vista-grande-drive-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1819045248268949505/