Marquez Students Rebuild Robots Destroyed in Fire, Shine at National and World Competitions

Photo: Youtube: @Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath

Community and Coaches Rally Behind Young Innovators

Elementary students from Marquez Charter Elementary School rebuilt their robots after they were destroyed in the Palisades Fire, going on to compete at national and world championships.

The Marquez Robotics Blue and Gold teams, recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, showcased resilience and teamwork following the fire that disrupted their season. The students, starting from scratch, rebuilt their robots with determination, overcoming challenges like new designs and coding, Horvath said during a ceremony.

One student shared the emotional toll, admitting doubts and moments of wanting to quit, but credited support from coaches Mr. Rebel and Miss Gardner, as well as teams like Mole Holland Middle School and Hooper Elementary. “Without the help of so many, we might not have continued,” the student said.

The Palisades Fire left the students dealing with more than just robotic losses, forcing them to rebuild amid broader devastation. Yet, with assistance from the robotics community, including LA Robotics’ Leroy Nelson and Steven Stein, they persevered. Other schools reached out within days, offering resources and encouragement.

Horvath praised their effort, noting their journey from despair to success inspired the community. “They showed that even when things get tough, we can rebuild and achieve amazing things together,” she said.

in News, Upbeat
