Mayor Bass, Veterans Demand Troop Withdrawal as Marines Exit City

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined veterans and community leaders Monday to demand the immediate withdrawal of U.S. Marines from the city, a call that gained momentum with reports later in the day that the Pentagon would pull the troops, marking a victory for local advocates.

Speaking at a press conference at the Veteran Resource Center at Los Angeles Mission College in Sylmar, Bass, alongside California State Senator and Marine Corps veteran Caroline Menjivar, condemned the deployment as “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.”

“This is a win for Los Angeles and for those serving in uniform,” Bass said in a statement. “We stood with veterans, families of active-duty officers, and business leaders to show the impact of this assault on our city. We took the administration to court and won, and today’s news continues that momentum.”

“I stood in solidarity with my Marine brothers and sisters, demanding we end this charade of a deployment,” Menjivar said. “Withdrawing the Marines is the only way to honor their service and restore the trust our armed forces have earned.”

The Pentagon’s decision to withdraw the Marines, reported Monday, follows legal challenges from the city and growing public pressure.