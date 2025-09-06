Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant to improve animal shelter outcomes in California

Kaylee Hawkins, a nonprofit leader with over 10 years of experience, has been named the new executive director of Meals on Wheels West, the organization announced. Hawkins takes over from Chris Baca, who led the group since 2014 and retired after overseeing a 249% growth in services and expanding coverage to Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Venice, and Marina del Rey.

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant to improve animal shelter outcomes in California and built coalitions to support underserved communities. Most recently, she worked at VCA Animal Hospitals, leading efforts to expand urgent care access through community partnerships.

Leonard Lanzi, chair of the Meals on Wheels West Board of Directors, cited Hawkins’ experience in nonprofit management and fundraising as key to her selection. “Her vision and compassion make her the right leader to guide our mission forward,” Lanzi said in a release.

Hawkins will oversee the organization’s efforts to deliver meals and support services to homebound individuals across the Westside, aiming to promote independence and dignity. “I’m excited to join an organization that’s a lifeline for so many,” Hawkins said. “I look forward to working with our team to expand our reach.”