Metro D Line Resumes Today After 70-Day Closure

Metro’s D Line rail service will resume Saturday, July 26, at 4 a.m., following a 70-day suspension that allowed crews to complete construction work for the D Line Extension Project, officials announced.

The shutdown, which began May 17, enabled Metro to connect the current line to newly built tunnels extending west under Wilshire Boulevard. The work is part of Phase 1 of the D (Purple) Line Extension — a major transit project that will ultimately connect Downtown Los Angeles to Westwood and UCLA.

Trains will operate between Union Station and the Wilshire/Western station in Koreatown. New stations under construction at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega are expected to open in the coming years.

The extension is one of several infrastructure initiatives tied to Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” plan, aimed at improving regional connectivity ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Once completed, the full D Line Extension will serve key destinations including Koreatown, Beverly Hills, Century City, the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, and the UCLA campus in Westwood.