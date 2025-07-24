Metro D Line to Resume Service, Paving Way for Future Westwood and West LA Connection

The work is part of Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative—a slate of infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics

Metro’s D Line subway service will resume operation at 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, following a 70-day suspension to accommodate construction for the line’s extension toward the Westside, officials announced.

The temporary shutdown, which began May 17, allowed crews to complete key infrastructure connections between the existing D Line and its new extension beneath Wilshire Boulevard. The resumed service will once again run from Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles to Wilshire/Western in Koreatown.

The work is part of Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative—a slate of infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The D Line Extension Phase 1 will add new stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega, enhancing rail access to key destinations including Koreatown, Century City, Westwood, the West Los Angeles Veterans Medical Center, and UCLA.

The full extension is expected to transform east-west travel across Los Angeles and support projected ridership growth in one of the region’s busiest corridors.