Metro Honors Nipsey Hussle with Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Rename

Photo: Anthony Pham: Metro LA

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched its Metro x Culture series, celebrating the 40th birthday of late hip-hop icon Nipsey Hussle with two limited-edition TAP cards and the temporary renaming of Hyde Park Station to Nipsey Hussle Station through August 31.

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism. Only 12,000 TAP cards, featuring a black-and-white portrait titled “Crenshaw & Slauson” by photographer Jonathan Mannion and a color-stylized image of Hussle on a Metro bus titled “Watts” by Anthony Pham, are available at select ticket vending machines, including Expo/Crenshaw, all six Metro Customer Centers, and through the Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) Program in South Los Angeles, which includes nine months of free transit valued at over $600.

“Metro played a vital role in Nipsey’s early years, connecting South Central to Watts for his musical aspirations,” Hussle’s family said, noting his belief that “the highest human act is to inspire.” The cards reflect his legacy at the iconic Crenshaw and Slauson intersection, a hub of his community-driven initiatives like Marathon Clothing and Vector 90.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins emphasized the agency’s commitment to community, stating, “Hussle’s legacy shows how public transit can unite neighborhoods and uplift lives. This tribute celebrates his impact and our mission to serve all Angelenos.”

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Honor Local Legends at Inaugural PIERfect Benefit Fundraiser

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The event marks the debut of the Santa Monica Pier Awards, and will recognize an original Pier Corporation board member...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades-Malibu YMCA Launches $25M Campaign to Build Duel-Campus

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The planned facility will be renamed Lowe Family YMCA after longtime members who pledged support. Palisades-Malibu YMCA Launches $25M Campaign...
News, Video

(Video) DTSM Inc. Holds First Meeting Since Multi-Member Ousting by City Council

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The meeting convened as ousted members threatened legal action against the council DTSM Inc. Holds First Meeting Since Multi-Member Ousting...

Photo: Official
News

Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening...
News, Upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: CicLAvia to Turn Venice Streets into Car-Free Park

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The event will spotlight Venice’s iconic Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, picturesque Venice Canals, and trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard along the 6.75-mile...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Foreign Investor Acquires $65M in Fire-Damaged Malibu Lots for Luxury Rebuild: REPORT

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The acquisitions include eight lots on La Costa Beach and one on Carbon Beach, known as “Billionaires Beach.” A tenth...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Palisades Council Urges Newsom to Veto Housing Density Bill Over Fire Safety Concerns

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

SB 79, authored by Senator Scott Wiener, would streamline approvals for multi-family housing near certain transit stops, including in single-family...

Photo: Instagram: @rolld.sushi
Dining, News

ROLLD Sushi to Bring Australian-Style Hand Rolls to Montana Avenue

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

All items are gluten-free and available with white or brown rice, catering to diverse dietary preferences A fresh take on...
News, Upbeat

Temescal Canyon Road Reopens After Fire Cleanup

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The reopening comes just days before local schools resume classes, a timing described as critical Temescal Canyon Road, a key...

Photo: Instagram: @electricbleula
Dining, News

French Bistro Electric Bleu Opens in Mar Vista, Bringing California-Flavored Classics

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Craig Hopson and Creative Director Mai Sakai, promising “good food, good wines, and...

Photo: Electrify America
News

Santa Monica EV Station Opens with 20 Hyper-Fast Chargers, Among Nation’s Most Powerful

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The launch comes as the state continues to lead the nation in EV ownership, accounting for roughly half of all...
Hard, News

As High School Resumes, Santa Monica Businesses Offer Discounts to Faculty and Students

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Restaurants and cafes near the schools are offering 10% off purchases with a valid high school ID, while retailers are...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Council to Vote on Bylaws Changes, Subway Support, and Emergency Evacuation Planning

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Other business includes a presentation from the U.S. Small Business Administration on loan programs, an update on street lighting in...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR