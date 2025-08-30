Metro Renames Station to Honor Son Heung-min’s LAFC Home Debut

The 7:45 p.m. match against San Diego offers fans a chance to skip traffic and parking woes by taking the Metro E Line to Expo Park/USC Station

Soccer fans can cheer on Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) star Son Heung-min during his highly anticipated home debut at BMO Stadium on Sunday, August 31, with a hassle-free ride on Metro, officials announced Friday. To mark the occasion, Metro is temporarily renaming the Expo Park/USC Station to LAFC/Black and Gold from August 31 to September 2, celebrating the city’s diverse sports culture.

The 7:45 p.m. match against San Diego offers fans a chance to skip traffic and parking woes by taking the Metro E Line to Expo Park/USC Station or the Metro J Line to 37th St/USC Station, both a 10-minute walk from the stadium. Connections are available at 7th Street/Metro Center for the B/D lines and Pico Station for the A line. Every LAFC ticket now includes a Metro pass, linking neighborhoods like Koreatown, Boyle Heights, the Westside, and South LA to the game. Parking details are available at metro.net/riding/bmo/.

“Metro’s commitment to inclusive transit shines through this celebration, honoring the cross-cultural connections that make LA sports special,” said Metro Media Relations’ Missy Colman. Fans are encouraged to check routes and schedules at metro.net or call 323.GO-METRO (323.466.3876).

The move aligns with Metro’s Vision 2028 Plan, a massive infrastructure push to enhance mobility across Los Angeles County.