More than 80 West LA Restaurants will Showcase Cuisine and Flavor in DineLA 2025

The Westside features restaurants offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus ranging from $15 to $65


From the sandy shores of Santa Monica to the vibrant streets of Culver City, dozens of Westside restaurants are preparing to take part in DineLA Restaurant Week, running from July 25 through August 8.

With nearly 450 restaurants participating countywide, DineLA 2025 is set to be the largest and most diverse edition yet. The Westside—encompassing Santa Monica, Venice, Brentwood, Century City, Westwood, Culver City, and Palms—features more than 80 restaurants, offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus ranging from $15 to $65 and above.

Culver City & Palms

Culver City, a rising culinary hotspot, boasts an impressive range of options—from Michelin-recognized Piccalilli and retro-chic Dear John’s to beloved neighborhood fixtures like AKASHAMaple Block Meat Co., and MEET in Paris.

Italian flavors flourish at Bianca and Carasau, while Japanese menus are available at AFURI RamenSaijo Handroll, and Simonette, located in the Palihotel. Butterfly, located inside The Shay hotel, is among several venues offering Dine + Stay packages.

In nearby Palms, local staple Simpang Asia offers its beloved Indonesian-Asian fusion with $25 lunches and $45 dinners.

Santa Monica

Santa Monica leads the Westside with over 50 participating restaurants, reflecting its status as one of LA’s top dining destinations. Fine-dining icons like MélisseThe Lobster, and Michael’s will serve $65+ dinners, while popular seafood spots such as Blue Plate OysteretteLuke’s Lobster, and Patio del Mar deliver fresh coastal fare at mid-range prices.

Casual yet beloved choices like Tiato KitchenSocalo, and UOVO round out the offerings with lunch deals starting at $25. Hotels including Shutters on the BeachThe Huntley, and Fairmont Miramar are also offering Dine + Stay packages, giving visitors a chance to turn their meals into weekend getaways.

Venice and Marina del Rey

Venice brings its signature blend of bohemian charm and culinary creativity to DineLA with notable entries like Charcoal VeniceBarrique, and Ōwa, offering dinners from $35 to $65+. Vegan hotspot Café Gratitude and the low-key Lokal Sandwich + Burger Bar provide budget-friendly alternatives, while Superba Food + Bread and OSPI Venice deliver polished neighborhood fare.

Nearby Marina del Rey contributes upscale seaside dining from Dear Jane’sCity Cruises, and SALT at the Marina del Rey Hotel, alongside casual mainstays like El ToritoThe Warehouse, and Whiskey Red’s.

Brentwood

Brentwood keeps things elegant with a curated list of high-quality venues. a.o.c.Matū Kai, and Bar Toscana offer refined takes on Californian and Italian cuisine, while The Auld Fella provides a rare Irish pub option with a $15 lunch and $25 dinner—some of the most affordable prices on the Westside.

The neighborhood’s mix of elevated steakhouses and relaxed, chef-driven spots makes it a must-visit for DineLA newcomers and veterans alike.

Century City & Westwood

Business district dining in Century City shines with top-tier experiences at Del Frisco’sLumière, and Eataly LA’s Capri and Terra concepts. Health-conscious diners can also visit True Food Kitchen for a wholesome $35 dinner.

In adjacent Westwood, the options skew global. From Persian at Toranj to Thai at Emporium and Sushi at Asuka, the area brings diverse, international flavors to the DineLA table. STK Steakhouse anchors the Westwood list with both lunch and dinner menus in a sleek, lounge-inspired setting.

A Moment for the Local Restaurant Scene

“DineLA is more than just a celebration of LA’s food—it’s a moment to support the chefs, restaurateurs, and teams who continue to shape the city’s culinary culture,” said Stacey Sun, Executive Director of DineLA.

Menus and booking links for all participating restaurants are available at discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.

