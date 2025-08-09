Mural “The Healing Fields” Unveiled in LA as Part of Anti-Hate Campaign

The mural was created with the help of community healers and formerly incarcerated leaders, including Tobias Tubbs and Kenneth Webb, both of whom grew up in South LA during a period of heightened violence

A new mural titled “The Healing Fields” was unveiled Sunday, August 3, in South Los Angeles, as part of LA vs Hate’s Signs of Solidarity campaign. Created by local artist Kenneth Webb, the mural was revealed at the Hear Me Out center, which offers healing programs and life-skills education for youth and adults returning from incarceration.

The mural aims to counter rising hate, discrimination, and division in LA County by promoting inclusion and respect for diversity. This event is part of a broader effort by LA vs Hate to use public art—such as murals, posters, and yard signs—to foster a sense of shared identity and community solidarity.

“The Healing Fields” follows the unveiling of another LA vs Hate mural earlier this year, “Sabr at Fajr”, at the Islamic Center of Southern California. Both works are part of a growing movement to reclaim public space and visually express LA County’s core values of dignity, inclusion, and care.

LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose district includes South LA, offered a taped acknowledgment at the event. “This mural depicts our connection to each other, our planet, and those that came before us,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud that this location, which supports young people accessing opportunities, will now be the home of this inspiring art.”

Robin Toma, Executive Director of the LA County Commission on Human Relations, called the mural “a declaration that even in communities most impacted by harm, hope can take root.” Toma emphasized that the mural, along with others in the Signs of Solidarity campaign, speaks to the strength found in diversity and unity.

The mural was created with the help of community healers and formerly incarcerated leaders, including Tobias Tubbs and Kenneth Webb, both of whom grew up in South LA during a period of heightened violence. Tubbs, co-founder of Hear Me Out, said the mural’s message is rooted in transformation, love, and the belief that healing begins with how we see one another. Webb described the mural as a depiction of the turning point after devastation, emphasizing that it symbolizes the choice to rebuild and choose life even after loss.

At the center of the mural is a powerful image of a hand, representing duality—the same hand that can cause harm can also heal and restore. This central image encapsulates the mural’s message of transformation, reconciliation, and community rebuilding.

The unveiling ceremony was marked by a range of cultural performances, including the Chumash Cultural Collective Singers, Ketzaliztli Danza Azteca, and Puentes De Poder Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian traditions. A clay sculpture workshop led by renowned artist Akinsanya Kambon also took place.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and...

Photo: Marina del Rey Tourism Board
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey Hosts Local Youth for 2nd Annual Career Day

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to...

Photo: LAYO
News, Upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...
News, Upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...
News, Upbeat

Children’s Hospital to Expand Pediatric Orthopedic Services in Santa Monica with $10M Gift

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica Children’s...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Providence Relocates Palisades Clinics to Santa Monica

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The relocated clinics are now accepting both existing and new patients Providence has permanently relocated its primary care and pediatric...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Returns to Palisades This Weekend

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The Route 9 reinstatement is part of a larger set of service changes taking effect After months of limited operations,...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Preps for Return of SaMoHi, Pali High Students by Boosting Safety

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Efforts to ensure student safety include reactivating school crossing guards, completing pedestrian safety upgrades, and promoting free public transit As...
Dining, News

‘Dad Bod’ Contest Comes to Venice Restaurant This Weekend

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The competition will unfold over three themed rounds: a beachwear walk, a tongue-in-cheek “talent show,” and a final flex-off judged...
Hard, News

Caruso Launches $1 Million Grant Program to Aid Palisades, Malibu Businesses

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The effort is intended to assist local retailers, restaurants, and service providers facing mounting expenses due to fire-related damage and...
Hard, News

Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation A...

Photo: Mar Vista Community Council
News, Upbeat

Community Honors Environmental Activist Martin Rubin at Mar Vista Memorial

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR