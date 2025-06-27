Muscle Beach History Pop-Up Exhibit to be Presented at Pier 360 Festival

Visitors can view historical photographs, explore iconic stories, and watch a short documentary highlighting its athletic legacy

The Santa Monica Conservancy will present a special exhibition, “The History of Muscle Beach,” at the Museum of Beach Life pop-up on the Santa Monica Pier this weekend, offering a look at the birthplace of America’s physical fitness boom, organizers announced.

The free event, part of the Pier 360 Beach Festival, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, at 200 Santa Monica Pier. Visitors can view historical photographs, explore iconic stories, and watch a short documentary highlighting the athletic legacy of Muscle Beach, which opened in the 1930s. The exhibition, curated by local icons including Rich Wilken and Jeff Ho, also features surf and paddle memorabilia, tracing the origins of two-person beach volleyball and mainland paddleboard racing.

A special presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, with Steve Ford, curator of MuscleBeach.net and spokesperson for the Muscle Beach Alumni Association, discussing the history of Muscle Beach Santa Monica and Muscle Beach Venice. The exhibit celebrates the site’s renewal over decades and its ongoing influence on fitness enthusiasts.

The Museum of Beach Life honors the pier’s impact on Southern California beach culture, showcasing legendary figures who shaped its active lifestyle. The event is open to all, with no registration required.