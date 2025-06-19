National Guard Shortage Strains Firefighting Efforts Amid Trump Deployment: Governor

Newsom claims the redeployment, which he calls illegal, has left the Monte Fire—spanning 868 acres and injuring three firefighters—understaffed

Governor Gavin Newsom alleges that wildfires burning across California, including the ongoing Monte Fire in San Diego, are facing resource challenges due to more than half of the California National Guard’s Joint Task Force Rattlesnake being reassigned to Los Angeles under a disputed federal order. The task force, comprising over 300 Guard members who assist CAL FIRE with fire prevention and suppression, has been depleted by the move, forcing state crews to compensate, according to the governor.

Newsom claims the redeployment, which he calls illegal, has left the Monte Fire—spanning 868 acres and injuring three firefighters—understaffed, with CAL FIRE stepping in to fill the gaps. He also asserts that the U.S. Forest Service has seen a 10% workforce reduction and a 25% cut in non-firefighting roles, further complicating wildfire response efforts this year due to federal decisions.

Despite these alleged setbacks, Newsom highlights that CAL FIRE has expanded its workforce by an average of 1,800 full-time and 600 seasonal positions annually over the past five years, nearly doubling previous levels. He notes that $72 million was allocated last month for wildfire risk reduction projects, and 20 vegetation management initiatives covering nearly 8,000 acres have been fast-tracked following a March emergency proclamation he issued.

The governor also points to the addition of a second C-130 Hercules airtanker to the state’s fleet, described as the world’s largest aerial firefighting operation. He credits ongoing efforts to streamline regulatory processes as part of California’s response to heightened wildfire risks amid a warmer, drier climate.