New Beginnings in Brentwood: Dr. Marian Oppenheimer Opens Private Psychology Practice at wellpeople

For more than 30 years, Dr. Marian Oppenheimer has dedicated herself to one clear purpose: helping people heal, grow, and move forward. Now, after a career marked by service, resilience, and deep clinical insight, the seasoned psychologist is opening her own private practice in the heart of Brentwood.

Located within the serene setting of wellpeople Integrative Healing Center on San Vicente Boulevard, Dr. Oppenheimer’s new practice offers personalized mental health care for individuals, couples, and families. Her specialties include trauma, anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder — along with a particular focus on helping people recover from crisis and displacement.

That mission isn’t theoretical. Like many in the Los Angeles area, Dr. Oppenheimer was recently forced to relocate after the destructive Palisades fires. The experience, though traumatic, became a turning point.

“I’ve been wanting to start my own practice for a very long time,” she says. “As a displaced person myself, I’m in a unique position to support others who’ve experienced similar losses and disruptions. I understand what it means to rebuild, from the inside out.”

Dr. Oppenheimer’s new space in Brentwood is more than a traditional therapy office — it’s a sanctuary for those navigating mental health challenges, life transitions, and emotional recovery. With a calm, intuitive presence, she helps clients of all ages understand their emotional patterns, develop coping strategies, and begin the journey back to wholeness.

Her approach is integrative and evidence-based, drawing from multiple modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), humanistic, and psychodynamic therapy. Each client receives a treatment plan tailored to their unique needs, background, and goals.

“It’s not just about symptom relief,” Dr. Oppenheimer explains. “It’s about reconnecting with your core values, healing from past wounds, and building the kind of life you want to live.”

Born and raised in Texas in a multicultural household, Dr. Oppenheimer discovered psychology early on — fascinated by the intricacies of human emotion and behavior. That curiosity blossomed into a lifelong commitment. She holds graduate degrees from Fordham University and The New School for Social Research and earned her PhD in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin. Over the years, she’s worked in diverse clinical and academic settings on both coasts, including roles in trauma response, mental health education, and grant-based research on severe mental illness.

Now, in Brentwood, she brings all of that experience home — offering in-office therapy, Telehealth sessions, and on a case by case basis, in-home visits for clients in crisis or with mobility challenges. Her practice is rooted in warmth, wisdom, and the belief that recovery is always possible.

“My goal is to walk alongside each person as they navigate their healing. You don’t have to do it alone.”

With her new practice, Dr. Oppenheimer is not only opening a door for others — she’s walking through one herself. A chapter that began with loss now becomes one of hope, grounded in purpose and guided by experience.

To make an appointment, visit www.drmarianoppenheimer.com or call 310-487-6883. For questions, Oppenheimer may be reached at drmoppenheimer@gmail.com.

