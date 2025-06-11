New Gourmet Store O&V CA Opens on Montana Avenue

The store, which celebrated its grand opening recently, specializes in a carefully curated selection of fresh, extra-virgin olive oils

A new culinary destination, O&V CA, has opened its doors at 1109 Montana Ave., bringing a taste of global gourmet to Santa Monica.

The store, which celebrated its grand opening recently, specializes in a carefully curated selection of fresh, extra-virgin olive oils sourced from around the world.

In addition to its premium olive oils, O&V CA offers barrel-aged balsamic vinegars from Modena, locally crafted artisan ceramics, and a variety of other culinary treasures.

The store aims to elevate the shopping experience with tastings and classes designed to help customers discover the perfect olive oil or unique gift.