New Palisades Community Center Aids Wildfire Recovery with Therapy, Classes and Wellness Programs

The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission to foster innovative community programs

The Picerne Family Foundation dedicated the Palisades Community Renewal Center at 3212 Nebraska Ave., offering free therapy, art classes, and wellness programs to those affected by the January wildfires.

Located near Santa Monica College, the PCRC aims to support individuals who lived, worked, studied, or served in communities impacted by the fires. In partnership with Maple Counseling, the center will provide 12 free individual or group therapy sessions with licensed professionals, with continued care available based on ability to pay. Through a collaboration with P.S. ARTS, the center will offer no-cost visual and performing arts classes, including drawing, painting, theater, and movement, for youth and adults of all experience levels.

The PCRC will also host community events, such as wellness workshops and mindfulness activities, with a schedule of art programs titled “Colorful Connections” for various age groups starting September 6.

An open house on the dedication date will invite residents to explore the facility and its offerings. The center, led by Director Juliet Curry and advised by Bob Riddle, is part of the Picerne Family Foundation’s mission to foster innovative community programs, with Victor Nelson and Dr. Kenneth Golden overseeing its development.

Residents can sign up for updates on classes and events via the PCRC website or by contacting the center at (310) 744-1310 or info@PCRCSM.org.