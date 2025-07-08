New Playground, Library Services, Tennis Courts and More Coming to Palisades Rec Center 

Significant improvements are in progress at the Pacific Palisades Recreation Center, with multiple projects advancing

Significant improvements are in progress at the Pacific Palisades Recreation Center, with multiple projects advancing. The upgrades, aimed at enhancing community facilities, include new playgrounds, a full center rebuild, and repairs to existing amenities.

A new playground is set to open mid-to-late July, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned to mark the occasion. The recreation center itself is slated for a complete rebuild, with groundbreaking scheduled for January 2026. Additionally, the Right of Entry has been approved for contractor work to begin on the bocce courts.

Library services will see a temporary facility installed near the old gym in August, featuring computers, study spaces, Wi-Fi, printing services, and community rooms. Roof repairs are currently underway at the old gym, which the Recreation and Parks (RAP) department will continue using through December before transitioning to a temporary building near the new library site.

Rehabilitation of the tennis courts and baseball fields is scheduled to start late July and continue through September, with programming expected to resume in the fall. The Park Advisory Board has announced a virtual community meeting in July to discuss the projects. Officials have not yet released specific dates for the meeting or further details on the rebuild timeline.