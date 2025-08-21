New Program Aids Wildfire Rebuilds with All-Electric Incentives

The HOME LA Pilot Program provides up to $10,000 in incentives for single-family homes

The city of Los Angeles unveiled a new initiative Wednesday to support property owners rebuilding homes destroyed or heavily damaged in January’s devastating wildfires, offering financial incentives for constructing energy-efficient, all-electric residences.

The High-performance, Optimized, Modern Electrification for Los Angeles (HOME LA) Pilot Program, administered by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), provides up to $10,000 in incentives for single-family homes equipped with all-electric HVAC systems, water heaters, cooking appliances, and clothes dryers. An additional $5,000 bonus is available for installing a whole-home battery.

The program targets owners rebuilding after the Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Archer, and Sunset wildfires. Eligible participants can choose between two tracks: Whole Home Electrification, which offers bundled incentives of $5,000 to $10,000 based on housing type for fully electric systems, plus bonuses like $5,000 for whole-home batteries or $3,000 for ultra-low global warming potential heat pump water heaters; or HOME LA Express, which provides standalone rebates, including up to $2,500 per ton for heat pump HVAC systems, $2,500 per unit for heat pump water heaters, and $225 to $1,000 for induction cooktops, ranges, wall ovens, and electric dryers.

“This program is about rebuilding stronger, greener, and more resilient communities,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “HOME LA empowers residents to create sustainable homes while recovering from these tragic wildfires.”

The initiative is currently limited to those rebuilding in the affected areas, with plans to expand as more funding becomes available. To assist applicants, LADWP will host virtual workshops on August 28 at 12 p.m. and September 11 at 7 p.m. to explain the program and its benefits.

