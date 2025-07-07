New SaMo Bridge Program Refers 56 People in First Month; 37 Connected to Services

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually

Santa Monica’s newly launched SaMo Bridge diversion program referred 56 individuals to services in its first month, with 37 of them immediately connected to housing and supportive care, according to figures released by the city.

The program, which opened in May, is a collaboration between the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office, Police Department, and nonprofit Exodus Recovery. It aims to divert individuals experiencing homelessness and behavioral health issues away from the criminal justice system and toward long-term support.

Operating out of a 24/7 respite hub at Main Street and Pico Boulevard, SaMo Bridge allows law enforcement to refer individuals to the center instead of jail following minor offenses. At the hub, participants receive clean clothing, snacks, and a safe place to rest while case management begins.

According to city officials, the program is on pace to meet its goal of serving 260 individuals annually. Those who complete a 90-day care plan may be eligible for case dismissals or pre-filing diversions.

SaMo Bridge is part of a broader strategy to address homelessness in Santa Monica, joining other diversion efforts like the STEP Court and Alternatives to Incarceration (ATI) Pre-Filing Diversion Program.

The next public update on the program is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9 at 3 p.m. during the Human Services Commission meeting at 330 Olympic Drive. Further updates and program details are available at santamonica.gov.