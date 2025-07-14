Nonprofit Formed by Palisades High Alumni to Host Benefit Concert for Fire Recovery

Photo: Palisades Dolphin Strong

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club and Palisades Dolphin Strong

The Pacific Palisades community is set to unite for a fundraising benefit concert on July 20 aimed at supporting wildfire recovery efforts and local businesses devastated by the Palisades fire. Hosted by Palisades Dolphin Strong, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Woman’s Club of Santa Monica, located at 1210 4th Street.

The Amazing Music Benefit Concert honors Patrick Hildebrand and his son PJ, whose family-run Amazing Music Store, a cultural cornerstone for over 40 years, was lost in the blaze. PJ’s heroic efforts during the fire, aiding evacuations at personal risk, will also be recognized. Emceed by Pali High alumnus and LA Rams voice Sam Laganà, the evening will feature live performances by local artists and students, a surprise musical guest, and a silent auction with highlights including a signed instrument from Grammy-winning saxophonist Tom Scott and a $144,000 architectural design package.

Invited guests include U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, former Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, and impacted residents. The event will offer general admission tickets at $75, including food from Sunset Smash Burgers, CHX, and Gracias Señor food trucks, and VIP tickets at $125, featuring a gift bag, wine, and Porto’s Bakery desserts. A $1,000 community sponsor package includes 10 VIP seats. A cashless event, it accepts credit cards and Zelle, with all ages welcome. Donations to honor first responders or the military are also encouraged.

All proceeds will support relief for the Hildebrand family, Palisades High School’s booster club, and community rebuilding initiatives led by Palisades Dolphin Strong, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed post-fire to foster resilience. A red carpet begins at 3:30 p.m., with tickets available at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/amazing-music-benefit-concert

For more details, visit https://palisadesdolphinstrong.org.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...

Photo: Pixabay
News, Upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
Hard, News

ICE Raids Disrupt Labor in Fire Recovery Efforts: REPORT

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Immigrants, comprising about 75% of Los Angeles County’s construction workforce with nearly half undocumented, per a Bay Area Council analysis,...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Elvis’ TV Legacy in Beverly Hills to be Explored in Upcoming Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

The session will feature rare clips from the Paley Archive, including Presley’s debut TV appearance, his 1968 Comeback Special, performances...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local
News, Upbeat

County Launches Campaign to Boost Fire-Hit Small Businesses

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Affected businesses can register for promotional support and resources, while residents are urged to take a Shop Local Pledge and...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

One-Acre Riviera Lot Listed for $7.25M After Fire Loss

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The site includes completed Phase I and II plans featuring an accessory dwelling unit, infinity pool, sauna/gym, and sport court...
Hard, News

Sen. Ben Allen Highlights Challenges, Economic Gains for LA28 Olympics

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The remarks came during the first informational hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events State Sen. Ben...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica Inc.
Hard, News

Downtown Santa Monica CEO Andrew Thomas to Step Down

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

Thomas, who rejoined DTSM, Inc. in 2022, oversaw the introduction of a private security program, expanded homeless outreach, and boosted...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Issues Directive to Protect Immigrant Communities

July 12, 2025

Read more
July 12, 2025

The order expands access to city resources for affected families and requests records from ICE, including details on arrests Mayor...
News, Upbeat

USC Initiative Seeks Fire Recovery Stories from LA County Residents

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Two community listening sessions are planned: one on July 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at KCRW Headquarters in...
Hard, News

County Supervisors Move to Preserve Measure J Amid Charter Error

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

Measure J mandates that at least 10% of the county’s locally generated, unrestricted funds be allocated to community investments like...

Photo: Pepperdine University
News, Upbeat

Pepperdine Announces 2025-2026 Arts Season with Diverse Lineup

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

The lineup includes a mix of dance, music, theater, and art exhibitions across the Malibu campus Pepperdine University’s Lisa Smith...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Camp at School of Rock West LA Turns Kids Into Rockstars

July 11, 2025

Read more
July 11, 2025

To Sign Up Now, Go To Schoolofrock.com Summer Camp at School of Rock West LA Turns Kids Into Rockstars. To...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR