Northside Pier Fest Returns to Venice Following Fire Delays

Photo: Instagram: @venicesurfingassocation

Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier

The Northside Pier Fest is set to make its return to the Venice Pier on Saturday, May 17, following a months-long delay due to January’s destructive wildfires.

The annual surf competition, originally scheduled for Jan. 25, will kick off at 8 a.m. with heats spanning multiple age groups and divisions throughout the day. Dozens of athletes will compete in categories including 12U Paddle Assist, 18U Boys and Girls, Open Men and Women, Longboard divisions, and Masters and Legends classes for participants over 35 and 50.

Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier. Events begin with the 18U Boys’ Round 1 and conclude around 2:53 p.m. with the Open Men’s final.

Organizers said the festival offers a full day of competition and community celebration for athletes of all ages and experience levels. Registration and heat information are available online

in News, Upbeat
