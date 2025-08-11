Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share it with county officials

At least 26 cases of sudden dog illness are now potentially linked to the Venice Canals, Los Angeles County health officials confirmed Friday, as investigations continue into a cluster of unexplained pet deaths that began earlier this summer.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a canal water advisory after environmental tests detected toxins produced by algae in the water. The advisory warns residents and pet owners to avoid contact with canal water, scum, and algae, citing possible health risks for both animals and humans.

The latest case count marks a significant development in a mystery that began, when pet owners reported healthy dogs suddenly falling ill—often within hours of walking near the canals. At least six dogs have died, according to local reports.

Symptoms reported in the affected dogs include vomiting, lethargy, seizures, and collapse. While the presence of harmful algae toxins has been confirmed, a direct link between the toxins and the illnesses has not yet been established, health officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Los Angeles is taking proactive measures to protect public and animal health,” the department said in a statement Friday.

Residents are urged to:

Keep pets from entering or drinking canal water

Avoid all visible scum or algae

Refrain from swimming or fishing in the canals

Discard fish guts and clean fillets thoroughly if fish are caught

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share it with county officials. Warning signs remain posted throughout the canal area as the investigation continues.