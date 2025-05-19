Officials Launch Public Safety Survey Ahead of PCH Reopening, National Guard Withdrawal

Photo: Getty

City leaders plan to hold a community-wide meeting in the coming days to review survey results and outline next steps for public safety and recovery planning

With the Pacific Coast Highway expected to reopen to the general public and the California National Guard scheduled to demobilize by the end of the month, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park is urging Pacific Palisades residents to weigh in on local security and access concerns through a newly launched public safety survey.

City officials say the transition will mark a significant shift in the region’s post-fire recovery and public access policies, raising concerns about crime prevention, traffic flow, and the effectiveness of ongoing security measures.

“We are very concerned about safety in and around the Palisades during this next phase,” Councilwoman Park’s office said in a statement. “This survey gives residents a direct line to share their needs, challenges, and ideas as we move forward together.”

The Pacific Palisades Public Safety Survey asks residents to identify the neighborhoods they live in, their top security concerns, and specific locations they feel need additional protection. The form also seeks input on the roles residents believe the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and private security should play as the region transitions away from National Guard presence.

Participants are also asked to indicate whether they currently contribute to private security in their community and, if so, who provides that service. Other questions focus on the times of day when a greater security presence may be needed, and the broader challenges residents anticipate during the area’s rebuilding efforts—ranging from theft deterrence and access issues to air quality and support for local businesses.

City leaders plan to hold a community-wide meeting in the coming days to review survey results and outline next steps for public safety and recovery planning. No date has yet been announced for the meeting.

The survey, accessible online, is intended to help Council District 11 staff tailor safety strategies. 

It can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXIX97RK_Q7CkF6e1iIAdh1GKm-fFt7YL2Z0xhmSPHa8vWtg/viewform.

in Hard, News
