Officials Push to Halt Lot-Split Housing in Fire-Prone Palisades

Photo: Traci Park

Pali leaders warn that SB 9 — a law that allows duplexes and lot splits on single-family parcels — is being used to push dense redevelopment in a hazard zone

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on state and city authorities to halt the implementation of Senate Bill 9 in Pacific Palisades, citing heightened wildfire risks and threats to public safety in the aftermath of January’s devastating fire.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park and the Pacific Palisades Community Council sent separate letters to Governor Gavin Newsom this week, warning that SB 9 — a California housing law that allows duplexes and lot splits on single-family parcels — is being used by developers to push dense redevelopment in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone still reeling from disaster.

In her letter dated July 28, Park said developers are exploiting emergency recovery measures to rebuild destroyed single-family homes as multi-unit structures under SB 9. “Given that over 5,000 homes were destroyed by the fire, the redevelopment of even a portion of these sites utilizing SB 9 could lead to an unforeseen explosion of density,” she wrote, warning that Pacific Palisades has “limited ingress and egress” and cannot safely support such rapid growth.

The PPCC, in a parallel letter signed by its executive committee, issued a more urgent plea. The group called for an immediate pause on all SB 9 permit approvals in the Palisades until the city completes long-overdue evacuation route analyses required by state law. The community, they said, remains vulnerable to future wildfires, and increased housing density could lead to catastrophic delays in emergency evacuations.

“Residents were forced to abandon their cars and flee on foot during the Palisades Fire — at existing density levels,” the letter said. “We are facing government action that creates exponentially greater public safety risks.”

SB 9 was signed into law in 2021 to address California’s housing crisis by allowing small-scale density increases in traditionally single-family neighborhoods. But Park argues the law was never meant to apply in disaster-stricken areas. “When SB 9 was adopted… it was never intended to capitalize on a horrific disaster,” she wrote.

The PPCC proposed a range of emergency and legislative responses, including temporarily freezing permits, enforcing fire mitigation standards similar to those adopted in other cities, and carving out exemptions for high-risk zones like the Palisades. The group also cited a recent Los Angeles Times investigation that highlighted gaps in the city’s wildfire evacuation planning, despite mandates from AB 747, a state law enacted after the deadly 2018 Camp Fire.

“Time is of the essence,” the PPCC said, noting multiple SB 9 applications are already in process. “The community has suffered enough from the singular, devastating conditions caused by the Palisades Fire.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Organization Sues Coastal Commission Over Ballona Wetlands Gas Project

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

The lawsuit claims the commission engaged in “piecemealing” by treating a well abandonment as a standalone project, despite its connection...
Hard, News

Wildfire Price Gouging Protections Extended for Displaced Residents

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

These provisions limit rent increases and hotel rate hikes during a declared emergency and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants The...

Photo: Facebook
News

Wallis Annenberg, Visionary Philanthropist and Civic Leader, Dies at 86

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Philanthropist Expanded Foundation’s Reach From Arts to Conservation Wallis Annenberg, a prominent philanthropist and longtime leader of the Annenberg Foundation, died...

Photo: Ginger, the late dog of Canal resident Taylor, who passed away unexpectedly shortly after taking a walk in the area
Hard, News

Mysterious Dog Deaths Plague Venice Canal Community

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Over the past 10 days, five healthy neighborhood dogs have died unexpectedly, with one currently in the ICU The Venice...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Lane Closures Continue on Pacific Coast Highway for Recovery, Utility Work

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Caltrans is urging drivers to slow down and use caution in the active work zones Single-lane closures will remain in...
News

Homecare Company Celebrates 14 years of Compassion While Planting New Roots After January Fire

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Luxe Homecare, a leading provider of compassionate and reliable in-home care services for seniors has recently announced the opening of...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

County Fund Provides $250K for Malibu & Topanga Businesses Hurt by Wildfire Road Closures

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

The program offers grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for eligible businesses located in ZIP codes 90265 and 90290 In...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Yacht Crashes Into Seawall at Marina del Rey’s Fisherman’s Village

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Witnesses at nearby restaurants watched as the mid-size yacht collided A yacht crashed into a seawall at Fisherman’s Village in...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

More Than $50 Billion in Damage: What January’s Wildfire Cost the City of Los Angeles

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Nearly 11,000 Properties, Many in Pacific Palisades, Affected; True Losses Likely Higher Nearly $52 billion in residential real estate across...
Hard, News

Council to Weigh Next Steps in Justice Case on Land Seized from Black Entrepreneur

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

The Ebony Beach Club case has become a focal point of Santa Monica’s growing reparative justice efforts The Santa Monica...
News, Upbeat

Malibu Teen to Paddle 21 Miles for Ocean Cleanup Following Pali Fire

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

His 21-mile prone paddle will trace the coastline from Malibu through Palisades A Malibu high school student and avid surfer...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles For More...
News

The Third Place Reinvented: Why Kavahana Is Becoming LA’s New Favorite Hangout Spot

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

In a city full of coffee shops that close too early and bars that don’t cater to the sober (or...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$54M Palisades Estate Hits Market With DTLA-to-Ocean Views

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Amenities include a wine cellar, rooftop deck, a wellness center with a gym and sauna, and a lower-level ballroom A...
News

Avocet Playa Vista: Your New Luxury Retirement Experience

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

A wealth of high-end amenities, gourmet cuisine, mind-body programs and stimulating cultural events, centered around a luxury lifestyle retirement experience...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR