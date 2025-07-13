One-Acre Riviera Lot Listed for $7.25M After Fire Loss

The site includes completed Phase I and II plans featuring an accessory dwelling unit, infinity pool, sauna/gym, and sport court

A nearly one-acre lot at 1515 Umeo Rd. in the Upper Riviera neighborhood went on the market Wednesday, priced at $7,250,000.

The property, spanning 33,876 square feet, was left vacant after the previous 5,249-square-foot home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by estates valued over $20 million, the lot offers a rare opportunity to build a custom home, with minimal fire damage reported in the area. The site includes completed Phase I and II plans featuring an accessory dwelling unit, infinity pool, sauna/gym, and sport court, along with permits, streamlining the rebuilding process.

The property, listed by Compass agents Jamie Leff and Amy Hollingsworth, extends beyond its flat section, providing expansive views of the Santa Monica Mountains. It remains a private setting within a tight-knit community, appealing to buyers seeking a fresh start in a prestigious locale.