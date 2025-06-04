Orchestra Santa Monica Extends Music Director’s Tenure Through 2030

Under his leadership, the orchestra has delivered a series of sold-out concerts, earning praise for his conducting skills

Orchestra Santa Monica (OSM) has confirmed that Music Director Roger Kalia will remain at the helm through the 2029/30 season, continuing a partnership that began in 2018.

Under Kalia’s leadership, the orchestra has delivered a series of sold-out concerts, earning praise for his conducting skills, innovative programming, and ability to engage varied audiences. Kalia expressed enthusiasm about the extension, noting the orchestra’s achievements over seven seasons, including new commissions, performances of classic works, and collaborations with diverse guest artists. “Working with the extraordinary musicians of OSM is a true joy,” he said, highlighting their talent and versatility.

Board member Raymond Knapp credited Kalia’s responsiveness to the orchestra’s goals, enhancing their vision, while President Fred Scholder praised his ability to connect with musicians and audiences, elevating the orchestra’s performances.

Founded in 2012, OSM focuses on fostering a classical music community and enriching lives through accessible live performances. The orchestra’s next event, featuring Mozart and Gershwin, is set for June 29, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at the Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, SMC Performing Arts Center.