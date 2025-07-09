Over $100M Allocated for Affordable Housing in Wildfire Recovery

Applications for the first phase of funding open July 21 with a deadline of August 21 at 4 p.m.

Six months after the devastating LA Fires swept through the region in January 2025, California authorities have released $101 million to support the rebuilding of affordable multifamily rental housing in Los Angeles County, Gov. Newsom’s office announced.

The funds, part of a special Multifamily Finance Super NOFA, aim to address the housing crisis faced by thousands of families displaced by the wildfires, which stretched from Pacific Palisades to Altadena and Malibu. The tight rental market has been further strained by the disaster, prompting the allocation to prioritize projects near burn areas that are ready for immediate construction.

The money will support grants for disaster-resilient infrastructure, low-interest loans for new units affordable to low- and very low-income households, and operating subsidies to ensure long-term project viability. All developments must remain affordable for at least 55 years. Applications for the first phase of funding open July 21 with a deadline of August 21 at 4 p.m. PDT.

The initiative builds on a broader $382 million statewide MFSN program launched in February 2025 and a $50 million Tribal MFSN released in March. The latest NOFA introduces a two-phase process, initially targeting shovel-ready projects, with remaining funds open to other eligible applications.

Further details, including webinars and workshops, are available on the HCD’s Multifamily Finance Super NOFA webpage.