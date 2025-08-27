Overnight Roadwork on 405 Freeway Through Sepulveda Pass Continues This Week

Drivers can expect intermittent closures of up to two lanes in each direction

Caltrans will close lanes overnight on Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass this week as part of a \$143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project.

The closures will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 26, through Thursday, Aug. 28, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night. Drivers can expect intermittent closures of up to two lanes in each direction.

Northbound closures will occur between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive, while southbound closures will take place between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

The project aims to improve safety and mobility between Van Nuys and Westwood and extend the life of the pavement, according to Caltrans.

Officials warned the schedule may change due to weather or operational needs. Residents and businesses near the construction zone may also experience noise, vibrations and dust during the work.

Current road conditions are available on Quickmap.