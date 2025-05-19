Pali Dolphins Baseball Concludes Season with Playoff Loss to Carson

Photo: Instagram: @Palibaseball

The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their last six games

The Palisades Dolphins baseball season came to a close following a 6-0 playoff loss to Carson on Saturday, marking their largest defeat since March 9, 2024, according to MaxPreps. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, leaving the Dolphins with an 18-11 record.

The Dolphins had shown resilience earlier in the playoffs, securing a 7-4 victory over Kennedy on May 15, highlighted by Jack O’Brien’s 1-for-3 performance with a home run and three RBI, and Jack Kurland’s flawless 4-for-4 outing with two stolen bases. This win, their third consecutive, boosted their record to 18-10. Prior to that, Palisades dominated Fairfax 12-1 on May 9, with standout pitching from Parsa Imankhan, who allowed just two hits over five innings, and O’Brien’s perfect 3-for-3 game with four RBI.

The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their last six games, averaging just 3.0 runs allowed. However, the playoff defeat to Carson, who improved to 17-13 with their seventh straight win, underscored the challenges faced. The Dolphins’ season stats include 213 runs scored and 105 runs allowed, with key contributors like Roman Hawk (6 HR, 20 RBI), Jack Kurland (32 SB, 30 R), and Ian Sullivan (0.371 AVG) leading the charge.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, senior Yamato Yukimoto reflected on the season’s end, writing, “I write this message to you guys with tears filling my eyes, as I reminisce about the last three years of baseball I have been able to share with you guys. From the first day of my freshman year to today’s hard-fought loss, the connections and memories we have been able to make are irreplaceable.” He credited the program for fostering a brotherhood and greatness beyond the field.

Carson advances to face Taft on Wednesday, while Palisades, ranked 12th in the Los Angeles City Section Division I with a 7.20 rating, looks back on a season of highs.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...
Hard, News

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Officials Launch Public Safety Survey Ahead of PCH Reopening, National Guard Withdrawal

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

City leaders plan to hold a community-wide meeting in the coming days to review survey results and outline next steps...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K on Boardwalk

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple...
Hard, News

County Requires Fire Debris Removal Permits by June 1 for Opt-Out Property Owners

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Failure to comply could result in properties being declared a public nuisance Los Angeles County is requiring property owners who...

Photo: MLS
News

Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot  A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesurfingassocation
News, Upbeat

Northside Pier Fest Returns to Venice Following Fire Delays

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier The Northside Pier Fest...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Exhibit Showcases Artists Silenced by Pandemic

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The exhibit features a wide spectrum of visual art that emerged from a period defined by social upheaval, personal introspection,...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Palisades Youth to Perform Benefit Cabaret at Harvard-Westlake

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance In the wake of...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

Community Event in Malibu Offers Roadmap to Wildfire Recovery

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Topics will include real estate development, insurance navigation, permitting, legal compliance, and financial planning Residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR