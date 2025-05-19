Pali Dolphins Baseball Concludes Season with Playoff Loss to Carson

The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their last six games

The Palisades Dolphins baseball season came to a close following a 6-0 playoff loss to Carson on Saturday, marking their largest defeat since March 9, 2024, according to MaxPreps. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, leaving the Dolphins with an 18-11 record.

The Dolphins had shown resilience earlier in the playoffs, securing a 7-4 victory over Kennedy on May 15, highlighted by Jack O’Brien’s 1-for-3 performance with a home run and three RBI, and Jack Kurland’s flawless 4-for-4 outing with two stolen bases. This win, their third consecutive, boosted their record to 18-10. Prior to that, Palisades dominated Fairfax 12-1 on May 9, with standout pitching from Parsa Imankhan, who allowed just two hits over five innings, and O’Brien’s perfect 3-for-3 game with four RBI.

The season featured a strong 14-4 league record, finishing second in the Western division, and a 5-1 run in their last six games, averaging just 3.0 runs allowed. However, the playoff defeat to Carson, who improved to 17-13 with their seventh straight win, underscored the challenges faced. The Dolphins’ season stats include 213 runs scored and 105 runs allowed, with key contributors like Roman Hawk (6 HR, 20 RBI), Jack Kurland (32 SB, 30 R), and Ian Sullivan (0.371 AVG) leading the charge.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, senior Yamato Yukimoto reflected on the season’s end, writing, “I write this message to you guys with tears filling my eyes, as I reminisce about the last three years of baseball I have been able to share with you guys. From the first day of my freshman year to today’s hard-fought loss, the connections and memories we have been able to make are irreplaceable.” He credited the program for fostering a brotherhood and greatness beyond the field.

Carson advances to face Taft on Wednesday, while Palisades, ranked 12th in the Los Angeles City Section Division I with a 7.20 rating, looks back on a season of highs.