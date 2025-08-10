Pali Leaders Launch Relief Organization for Wildfire-Affected Residents

Pali LTRG held its official kickoff event Friday morning, outlining its mission to coordinate ongoing recovery efforts and connect survivors to relief resources

In the aftermath of the 2025 Palisades Fire, a group of community leaders and local organizations have formally launched a long-term recovery initiative aimed at supporting displaced and affected residents.

The newly formed Pacific Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG) held its official kickoff event Friday morning at the American Legion Post 283, outlining its mission to coordinate ongoing recovery efforts and connect survivors to relief resources. The initiative follows the initial emergency response phases and marks a transition into sustained recovery for one of Los Angeles’ most impacted neighborhoods.

“We’re now in a critical stage,” said Jim Cragg, president of Pali LTRG. “Over 10,000 families are still trying to rebuild. It’s our job to make sure help gets where it’s needed—fast and fairly.”

While initial emergency services helped more than 1,600 families during the first week following the fire, many households remain in need of long-term support, especially seniors, underinsured homeowners, and residents with disabilities. Pali LTRG, composed of local civic leaders and supported by national disaster relief organizations, plans to provide case management, facilitate access to recovery grants, and advocate for families navigating complex aid systems.

The group builds on prior work by the Palisades Wildfire Community Support Center and Multi-Agency Resource Center, and is now coordinating efforts under the guidance of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD), a national network with decades of experience in disaster recovery.

Among those in attendance at Friday’s event were local officials and representatives from relief organizations expected to contribute funding and services. Organizers emphasized that the group’s approach would include both material assistance and emotional support, as recovery often extends beyond physical rebuilding.

The fire, which tore through Pacific Palisades earlier this year, destroyed homes and left many residents without stable shelter. Recovery efforts have since moved into what officials describe as Phase 3—a long-term strategy to ensure equitable rebuilding across the neighborhood.

Residents seeking assistance or information can contact Pali LTRG through their website at PaliLTRG.org