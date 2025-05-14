Palisades Apartment Site Destroyed by Wildfire Listed for Nearly $20M

The 1.04-acre property, once home to a 75-unit apartment complex built in 1972, was cleared earlier this year

A prime redevelopment site at 17250 Sunset Blvd. in Pacific Palisades has hit the market for \$19.995 million following its destruction in the January 2025 wildfires.

The 1.04-acre property, once home to a 75-unit apartment complex built in 1972, was cleared earlier this year after sustaining significant fire damage.

The listing, now managed by The Soroudi Team at KW Commercial, offers prospective developers a cleared parcel zoned for up to 75 new luxury apartments and a maximum building size of 70,778 square feet, according to the brokerage.

“Pacific Palisades is on the road to recovery as the rebuilding process is now underway,” said Hamid Soroudi, senior commercial director at KW Commercial, in a statement reported by What Now. “We believe that this property provides a prime opportunity for a developer to be a part of bringing modern, luxury housing to this very affluent, resilient, and coveted community.”

Located between Santa Monica and Malibu, the former apartment building offered a mix of studios, lofts, and one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities included a year-round heated pool, jacuzzi, shared laundry, and pet-friendly policies. Prior to the fire, the building had been marketed for its proximity to the beach and Pacific Palisades Village.