Palisades Art Gallery Hosts First Exhibit Since Wildfires

Photo: Michael Gorman, Liberty (Nothing Else Matters), Mixed Media on Canvas

The exhibition features new works by Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Michael Gorman, known for his abstract figurative paintings that blend action painting with raw introspection

The Bruce Lurie Gallery, displaced by the January wildfires that destroyed its Pacific Palisades location, hosted its first solo exhibition since the disaster on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The show, titled “Grit and Grace,” opened with a reception from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the gallery’s new Santa Monica location and will run through June 2025.

The exhibition features new works by Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Michael Gorman, known for his abstract figurative paintings that blend action painting with raw introspection. Gorman’s latest series explores themes of resilience and vulnerability through gestural strokes, rugged textures, and nuanced color fields. “These works are not about perfection. They are about presence,” Gorman said, reflecting on the dualities of strength and softness in his art.

Gorman, a former Navy cryptologist who survived 17 hours in shark-infested waters after a near-fatal incident in the Indian Ocean, brings a unique perspective to his work. Initially trained in architecture at the University of Kansas, he switched to fine art after a painting class revealed his talent. His career has since included exhibitions across the United States and internationally, with pieces in numerous public and private collections.

The Bruce Lurie Gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly its entire collection in the January fires. The gallery reopened in Santa Monica in March, supported by community donations and a fellow Palisades resident who provided the new space. Its inaugural group show, “Renascence,” featured 21 artists and celebrated the theme of renewal.

