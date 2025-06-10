Palisades Baseball, 80 Local Businesses and Others Get Another $14M from FireAid Funds

The second-phase grants support financial and housing stability, mental health services, and community infrastructure

FireAid, the benefit concert that raised approximately $100 million for wildfire relief, announced the distribution of an additional $25 million in grants, bringing the total wildfire recovery funding to $75 million. The latest round, focused on long-term recovery, targets Pacific Palisades with over $14 million to restore community stability and well-being following the January wildfires.

The second-phase grants support financial and housing stability, mental health services, and community infrastructure. 

In Pacific Palisades, key allocations include $700,000 to Pali Strong for recovery information and advocacy, and $500,000 to the City of LA Library/Library Foundation of LA for a temporary library site opening this fall. Additionally, $1 million funds a wildfire preparedness vehicle for the area, enhancing safety ahead of the fire season. The Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce Foundation received support to aid over 80 local small businesses with recovery resources and cash assistance, while Joe Torre Safe at Home provides mental health support at Palisades Charter High School’s temporary Santa Monica site. Palisades Baseball also received funding for a new field site.

The round is divided into categories: $5.95 million for continued relief, $16.975 million for recovery, $700,000 for critical information, $500,000 for Symbols of Hope, and $1 million for firefighting vehicles. The first $50 million, distributed in February, included over $21 million for Palisades, benefiting organizations like Westside Food Bank and Meals on Wheels West. FireAid’s Grants Advisory Committee, working with local groups, ensures funds address evolving needs, with all donations directed to relief efforts.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council plans to discuss the update at its June 12 meeting. 

Organizations can apply for future grants at FireAidLA.org.

