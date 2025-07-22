Palisades Council Backs Transparency in Rebuilding Authority Debate

The motion supports a letter to Senator Ben Allen and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath which urged more study and resident engagement

The Pacific Palisades Community Council unanimously endorsed a motion on July 17 urging greater transparency and community involvement in the proposed Resilient Rebuilding Authority, aligning with concerns raised by Councilwoman Traci Park.

The motion, sponsored by the PPCC Executive Committee, supports Park’s July 8 letter to Senator Ben Allen and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, which called for more study and direct engagement with residents before granting the authority significant powers.

The PPCC emphasized the need for inclusive recovery, stating, “We strongly support the principles of transparency and robust public engagement, and agree that community input and involvement in the governing structure must be an integral part of any path forward.”

The council also highlighted the importance of data from its commissioned NORC survey and input from the PPCC Rebuild Committee, noting, “Our priority is to ensure the recovery moves forward in a way that is inclusive, informed and responsive to the needs of Palisades residents.”

The stance comes as Senator Allen paused Senate Bill 549, which would establish the authority to manage post-wildfire reconstruction, following criticism over limited community input. Park had warned of potential local control erosion, while Allen cited the need for broader support, delaying the bill until next year.

The PPCC’s position reflects ongoing tensions over the authority’s role in financing, land purchases, and resilient building standards, with the council advocating for neighborhood-specific considerations.