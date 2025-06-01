Palisades Council Demands Accounting of FireAid Concert Funds

Photo: Official

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with some reports suggesting the total could be as high as $800 million, to aid victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires

The Pacific Palisades Community Council formally requested a detailed accounting of the funds raised by the FireAid benefit concert, expressing concerns over the lack of transparency in how the money has been distributed to victims of the January 2025 Palisades Fire.

In letters dated May 15, addressed to the Annenberg Foundation, which oversaw the distribution of the FireAid funds, PPCC highlighted the devastating impact of the wildfire on their community. The fire forced emergency evacuations, with many residents fleeing on foot from advancing flames. Thousands lost homes, possessions, and local businesses, while key community landmarks, including the recreation center, library, and houses of worship, were destroyed or heavily damaged. The letter notes that hundreds, if not thousands, of homeowners were uninsured or underinsured, leaving them facing the choice of leaving the area or depleting retirement savings to rebuild.

The FireAid concert, held on January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million, with some reports suggesting the total could be as high as $800 million, to aid victims of the Palisades and Eaton fires. The Annenberg Foundation was tasked with managing the distribution of these funds, a role that initially gave hope to the community. However, nearly four months after the event, PPCC claims there is little clarity on how much, if any, of the money has reached actual fire victims in Pacific Palisades.

The FireAid website lists nearly 120 organizations that received grants, but only three are specific to Pacific Palisades: Kehillat Israel, Chabad of Pacific Palisades, and Palisades Charter High School. While PPCC acknowledges the value of funds allocated to rebuild Palisades High, they question how these grants have directly assisted the broader community or individual fire victims. The letters, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, At-large Representative Christina Spitz, and Area 5 Representative Kimberly Bloom—all of whom lost their homes in the fire—also note that attempts to contact the Annenberg Foundation for more information have gone unanswered.

PPCC is now requesting a full accounting of all FireAid donations, including matching funds from Connie and Steve Ballmer, the specific amounts each listed organization received, and the total funds distributed directly to Palisades fire victims or for community recovery efforts. They also seek an explanation of the FireAid Grants Advisory Committee’s decision-making process, particularly why only three Palisades-specific organizations were included among the recipients. Additionally, PPCC asked whether the Annenberg Foundation or FireAid websites will be updated to reflect any grants made since February 2025.

The letters were also sent to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, Irving Azoff of The Azoff Company, Chris Wallace of the LA Clippers, and Bob Roux of Live Nation Entertainment, all of whom were involved in the FireAid initiative.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Waymo Faces Escalating Tensions in Santa Monica Over Noise Complaints: REPORT

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Some residents have resorted to blocking Waymo vehicles from entering the lots using cones, cars, and even themselves—a tactic locals...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Venice Building Envisioned by Abbot Kinney Hits Market for $2.29M

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Kinney envisioned the building as part of an institutional foundation to rival Renaissance Italy, focusing on education and culture A...
News

Alpine Floor & Home: A Legacy of Quality Since 1968

June 2, 2025

Read more
June 2, 2025

Founded in 1968 with a single location, Alpine Floor & Home began as a humble family business with a clear...

Photo: Michael Gorman, Liberty (Nothing Else Matters), Mixed Media on Canvas
News, Upbeat

Palisades Art Gallery Hosts First Exhibit Since Wildfires

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

The exhibition features new works by Los Angeles-based contemporary artist Michael Gorman, known for his abstract figurative paintings that blend...
News

Defensible Space, Defined: How A Plus Tree Protects Communities from Wildfire

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

In the wildfire-prone landscapes of the Western United States, safeguarding homes and communities requires proactive measures. A Plus Tree, a...
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Public Library Launches Summer Reading Program to Promote Literacy

May 30, 2025

Read more
May 30, 2025

Running from June 14 through August 16, the program encourages participants of all ages to track their reading progress and...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Palisades Village to Reopen in 2026 with Revamped Retail, Dining, and Community Spaces

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Elysewalker Set to Return With Park Reconstruction, Holiday Events, and Streetscape Upgrades Palisades Village, the open-air shopping and lifestyle destination...
News, Video

(Video) Signs That Your Aging Loved Ones Are in Need of Caregiving

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

To Find Out More, Go To Safelyhomeagain.com To Find Out More, Go To https://t.co/xwoTFv7YNV pic.twitter.com/3ci6iKi7Xs — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) May...
News, Video

(Video) Last Thursday Concert Series Kicks off at Venice Boardwalk

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

The shows happen at Dudley Ave. at the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk The shows happen at...
Hard, News

Dozens of Wildfire Tax Refunds Returned Due to Invalid Addresses, L.A. County Officials Say

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Refunds and revised assessments have already been issued to hundreds of homeowners, but many notices and checks are now being...
News, Upbeat

Westside Ballet to Present Spring Showcase and Gala Featuring NYCB Stars This Weekend

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

The Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Service Award will go to first responders from Los Angeles and Santa Monica in...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Santa Monica Landlord to Pay $685K in Tenant Harassment Lawsuit

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

The settlement, announced Tuesday, resolves allegations of tenant harassment and discrimination under the city’s Tenant Harassment and Housing Anti-Discrimination ordinances...

Photo: LA28
Hard, News

Officials Outline Community-Focused Plans for Venice Beach in 2028 Olympics

May 29, 2025

Read more
May 29, 2025

Councilwoman Traci Park and LA28 leaders promise local engagement, minimal disruption, and a showcase of the neighborhood’s cultural identity LA...
News, Video

(Video) Interviews with Rick Caruso and Elyse Walker, with a Dennis Quaid cameo

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

We spoke at the Press Conference to announce plans to reopen Palisades Village Shopping Mall. Actor Dennis Quaid arrives to...
Dining, News

DoorDash to Award $200K in Grants to Restaurants Affected by Wildfires

May 28, 2025

Read more
May 28, 2025

The funding can be used to cover a range of wildfire-related expenses, including rent, repairs, and payroll DoorDash will distribute...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR