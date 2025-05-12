Palisades Council Seeks Enhanced Checkpoints After Bike Path Reopening

The request comes amid growing community concerns following the reopening of the bike path from West Channel North to Malibu on April 17

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has called for increased security measures at local checkpoints, urging the Los Angeles Police Department to verify residency for all individuals, including pedestrians and cyclists, entering the area.

The request, outlined in a letter dated May 2, addressed to Councilwoman Traci Park and LAPD officials including Chief Jim McDonnell, Deputy Chief Gerald Woodyard, and Commanders Jonathan Tom, Steven Embrich, and Captain Richard Gabaldon, comes amid growing community concerns following the reopening of the bike path from West Channel North to Malibu on April 17.

The PPCC highlighted that the current checkpoint system, manned by the National Guard and LAPD, only checks vehicles for proof of residency, allowing non-residents and unauthorized individuals to access the Palisades burn areas on foot or by bicycle. This has led to an influx of unhoused individuals with luggage and shopping carts, seeking places to sleep, entering via checkpoints at Amalfi, Brooktree, Chautauqua, and Sunset Blvd at Pacific Coast Highway.

The community, located entirely within a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, expressed alarm over safety and fire risks. Volunteers and partners had previously spent three years clearing over 200 encampments from the hillsides before the recent Palisades fire, which destroyed most restricted entry signs, leaving the area vulnerable to repopulation. The PPCC warned of potential theft, burglary, and fire hazards posed to both residents and unhoused individuals.

In response, the PPCC is requesting manned checkpoints to check residency proof for all entrants and access to FLOCK camera footage already in place. The letter, signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, At-large Representative Chris Spitz, and Area 7 Representative Sharon Kilbride, seeks prompt action to address these concerns.