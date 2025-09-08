Palisades Council to Discuss Updates on Library, Infrastructure Projects

The council will also consider grants of $75,000 to the Palisades Forestry Committee and $15,000 to The Crayon Collection, funded by donations

The Pacific Palisades Community Council will hold its next meeting on Thursday, September 11, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, featuring updates on local infrastructure projects and the Friends of the Palisades Library. The council, resuming its regular schedule on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, invites community members to join the discussion.

The Los Angeles City Bureau of Engineering will present on current and upcoming city projects, while Los Angeles County officials are expected to provide updates on repairs to the Marvin Braude Bike Path Bridge. The Friends of the Palisades Library, led by President Cameron Pfizenmaier and immediate past President Laura Schneider, will share tentative updates on library initiatives.

The agenda includes a treasurer’s report, approval of August 14, meeting minutes, and discussions on proposed bylaws amendments, with a vote scheduled for September 25. The council will also consider grants of $75,000 to the Palisades Forestry Committee and $15,000 to The Crayon Collection, funded by donations. Additional items include updates on the 2025 Citizen of the Year awards, a community survey by the Rebuild Committee, and land use discussions regarding multi-family buildings along Sunset Boulevard.

The meeting will address community concerns, with public comment limited to one minute per speaker. Government representatives, including those from Councilwoman Traci Park’s office and County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office, will provide updates.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

How A Plus Tree Helps Protect Your Home from Wildfire

September 9, 2025

Read more
September 9, 2025

With hotter temperatures and longer fire seasons, wildfire preparedness is more important than ever. A Plus Tree helps homeowners reduce...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
News, Upbeat

Calvary Christian School Reopens After Surviving Fire

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Founded in 1963 by Calvary Church, the school has grown into one of the largest private schools on Los Angeles’...

Photo: California Coastal Commission
Hard, News

38.5-Acre Dune Restoration Proposed for Santa Monica to Boost Coastal Resilience

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The project, led by the City of Santa Monica and The Bay Foundation, aims to create foredune and back dune...
News

Choose the Right Tropical Plants Your Indoor Space

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

Plants, Pottery and More at Urban Jungle Beautiful foliage and fresh air — two benefits of welcoming indoor tropical plants to...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Sues Landlord Over Alleged Housing Discrimination Against Disabled Veterans

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

This marks the third lawsuit by the City Attorney’s Office to enforce the city’s voucher discrimination ban, which was strengthened...
News, Video

(Video) Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice Beach

September 8, 2025

Read more
September 8, 2025

The event honored Venice’s skate legacy as LA gears up for the 2028 Olympics Red Bull Origin Returns to Venice...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

LADWP Resumes Billing in Palisades, Offers Relief Measures

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

To ease the financial burden, LADWP and Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment have implemented several relief measures The Los Angeles...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$29 Million Amalfi Drive Estate with Resort-Style Amenities Hits Market

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, the residence features six bedroom suites A sprawling California Modern estate at 748 Amalfi Drive...
News

School of Rock: Book Your Back to School Session

September 7, 2025

Read more
September 7, 2025

Excitement at School of Rock West LA and Venice is growing ahead of the 2026-27 back to school season. Starting...
News, Upbeat

Comedy Night Set for Venice’s KINN Venue

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

“Not Enough Comedy” aims to deliver sharp performances while fostering community engagement and supporting rising comedians The KINN, a membership...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy: Docent Patty Godon-Tann shows a visitor a miniature version of the Shotgun House (Doors Open California 2024).
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Conservancy Seeks Volunteers for 150th Anniversary Events

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Opportunities include leading guided tours, writing for the Conservancy’s newsletter and maintaining the native plant garden The Santa Monica Conservancy...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Investigate 2024 Hit-and-Run Crash that Killed Pedestrian

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, a Black male and Canoga Park resident, dead at the scene LAPD is investigating an incident...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Norwalk to Repeal Homeless Shelter Ban Under Settlement with California

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta in November 2024, which alleged...
News, Upbeat

Meals on Wheels West Names New Executive Director

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Hawkins previously served as the Pacific Region director for Best Friends Animal Society, where she secured a $50 million grant...

Photo: “Planes pa’ los pollos hacen gallos finos No. 10” is one of the visual works in photographer Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities” exhibition in the Emeritus Art Gallery
News, Upbeat

SMC Gallery Showcases Juan Manuel Valenzuela’s “Nurturing Masculinities”

September 6, 2025

Read more
September 6, 2025

Valenzuela’s photographs explore evolving concepts of masculinity, focusing on cultural and familial influences across generations The Santa Monica College Emeritus...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR