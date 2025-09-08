Palisades Council to Discuss Updates on Library, Infrastructure Projects

The council will also consider grants of $75,000 to the Palisades Forestry Committee and $15,000 to The Crayon Collection, funded by donations

The Pacific Palisades Community Council will hold its next meeting on Thursday, September 11, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, featuring updates on local infrastructure projects and the Friends of the Palisades Library. The council, resuming its regular schedule on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, invites community members to join the discussion.

The Los Angeles City Bureau of Engineering will present on current and upcoming city projects, while Los Angeles County officials are expected to provide updates on repairs to the Marvin Braude Bike Path Bridge. The Friends of the Palisades Library, led by President Cameron Pfizenmaier and immediate past President Laura Schneider, will share tentative updates on library initiatives.

The agenda includes a treasurer’s report, approval of August 14, meeting minutes, and discussions on proposed bylaws amendments, with a vote scheduled for September 25. The council will also consider grants of $75,000 to the Palisades Forestry Committee and $15,000 to The Crayon Collection, funded by donations. Additional items include updates on the 2025 Citizen of the Year awards, a community survey by the Rebuild Committee, and land use discussions regarding multi-family buildings along Sunset Boulevard.

The meeting will address community concerns, with public comment limited to one minute per speaker. Government representatives, including those from Councilwoman Traci Park’s office and County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office, will provide updates.