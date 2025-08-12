Palisades Council to Vote on Bylaws Changes, Subway Support, and Emergency Evacuation Planning

Other business includes a presentation from the U.S. Small Business Administration on loan programs, an update on street lighting in the Palisades from the city’s Bureau of Street Lighting, and a presentation from the Palisades Community Renewal Center

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will convene Thursday, August 14, for its next board meeting, where key issues including proposed changes to council bylaws, wildfire evacuation planning, and regional transit policy will be on the agenda.

The meeting, set to take place virtually via Zoom at 6:00 p.m., will include a vote on amendments to the council’s bylaws, including the elimination of one of two secretary positions, authorization for the Chair to hire a paid assistant, and new flexibility for community organizations to submit simplified participation forms.

The council is also expected to consider two new policy motions. The first supports building a heavy rail subway line through the Sepulveda Pass as part of Metro’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, opposing monorail options that the council says offer lower capacity and longer travel times. The motion aligns with a broader recommendation from the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils (WRAC), of which the PPCC is a member. Public comment on Metro’s draft environmental report for the project is open until August 30.

The second motion backs a City Council initiative (CF 25-0848) requiring a report on Los Angeles’ compliance with AB 747, a state law mandating cities identify viable emergency evacuation routes. The PPCC, referencing the devastation of the 2025 Palisades Fire, is urging the city to assess and upgrade evacuation infrastructure in the area. The motion also calls for federal engagement and funding to support future wildfire evacuation planning.

Other business includes a presentation from the U.S. Small Business Administration on loan programs, an update on street lighting in the Palisades from the city’s Bureau of Street Lighting, and a presentation from the Palisades Community Renewal Center (PCRC) about its nonprofit work in the community.

The council will also formally appoint Patric Cohen, LAFD Battalion 9 CERT Coordinator, as its new Emergency Preparedness Advisor, replacing longtime advisor K.C. Soll. The meeting will be recorded for secretarial purposes and may be made publicly available after its conclusion.

The full agenda and Zoom link can be found on the PPCC website: pacpalicc.org