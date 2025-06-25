Palisades Council Urges Caltrans to Delay I-405 Repaving Project

The fire displaced thousands of residents, many of whom rely on the I-405 for travel and are already facing heavy traffic due to ongoing Pacific Coast Highway lane closures

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has called on Caltrans to postpone a planned repaving project on Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass until Pacific Coast Highway fully reopens and fire debris removal is complete, citing concerns over worsening traffic congestion, according to a letter sent to Caltrans on June 17.

The council passed a motion on June 12 requesting the delay of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The fire displaced thousands of residents, many of whom rely on the I-405 for travel and are already facing heavy traffic due to ongoing Pacific Coast Highway lane closures and debris removal efforts, expected to continue until at least late August.

“Many of these residents regularly travel on the I-405 through the Sepulveda Pass and have experienced the heavy traffic congestion, which many believe is due in large part to PCH closures and the ongoing debris removal in Pacific Palisades,” the letter, signed by council President Sue Kohl, stated. The council argued that starting the four-year repaving project now could exacerbate traffic issues.

The council also requested that Los Angeles City Council members, including Traci Park, Bob Blumenfield, Katy Yaroslavsky, Nithya Raman, and Imelda Padilla, introduce a resolution to support the delay. The motion aligns with a recommendation from the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils, which includes 14 member councils. Six councils have passed similar motions, and approval by two more would make it an official alliance position.

Caltrans has not yet responded to the request, which was addressed to Lauren Walike, a public information officer for Caltrans District 7. Copies of the letter were sent to State Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Councilmember Park.