Palisades Council Urges Newsom to Veto Housing Density Bill Over Fire Safety Concerns

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to veto Senate Bill 79, a proposed housing density measure, citing significant risks to public safety in wildfire-prone areas, according to a letter sent to the governor on August 9, 2025.

SB 79, authored by Senator Scott Wiener, would streamline approvals for multi-family housing near certain transit stops, including in single-family zones, allowing taller buildings with minimal local oversight. The council argues that the bill lacks an unconditional exemption for Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones (VHFHSZ), such as Pacific Palisades, which was devastated by the January 2025 Palisades fire that destroyed over 5,000 single-family homes.

The letter, signed by the council’s executive committee, references Newsom’s Emergency Order #N-32-25, which acknowledged the dangers of dense housing in VHFHSZ areas following the fire’s chaotic evacuations. “SB 79 presents a clear risk of even greater harm from increased density in all VHFHSZ areas,” the council wrote, urging Newsom to either press Wiener to withdraw the bill or amend it to include a full VHFHSZ exemption. If passed without changes, the council requested a gubernatorial veto.

The council noted opposition from Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, who cited the bill’s financial burdens on cities. The council also criticized SB 79 for lacking funding mechanisms to support its mandates, aligning with their broader stance against unfunded housing density legislation.

SB 79 narrowly passed the state Senate and Assembly committees and is slated for review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee on August 18. The council emphasized the urgency of addressing the bill before it reaches Newsom’s desk, stating, “Public safety is a core responsibility of government entities.”