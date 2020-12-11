Palisades Crime Update: Keep Second Story Windows Locked!

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include an attempted burglary via a second-floor window. Learn more in the latest Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.

Burglary

1300 Brinkley, 12/1/20 btwn 8:30 AM and 6:15 AM. The suspect pried open a door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry. RD 824100

Adelaide Dr, 12/1/20 at 8:45 PM. A 40-year-old male was arrested for burglary after a witness identified him from committing the burglary earlier that day. RD 824

1100 Napoli Dr, 12/5/20 at 7:20 PM. The suspect (male) attempted to enter victim’s home through a second-floor window but fled in a white vehicle when discovered by victim. RD 824

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

800 Hartzell, btwn 11/30/20 at 9 PM and 12/1/20 at 2:10 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses. RD 802

14600 Bestor Bl, btwn 12/1/20 at 10 PM and 12/3/20 at 10:30 AM. The suspect took both license plates from victim’s vehicle. RD 802

Theft

15000 Sunset, 11/27/20 at 3 PM. The suspect told victim that she would get $300 if she gave them her account number. The suspect then took $1000 from victim’s account. RD 802

in Crime, News
