Palisades Dolphins Set for 2025 Football Season

Key matchups include a home game against Granada Hills Charter and league play starting at Westchester

The Palisades High School Dolphins are gearing up for the 2025 varsity football season, aiming to build on their 11-3 record from 2024, despite a 56-35 loss to King/Drew in the CIF LA City Section Division I championship.

The Dolphins, competing in the Western League, will open their season on August 28 with an away game against Harvard-Westlake at 7:00 p.m. Other key matchups include a home game against Granada Hills Charter on September 5 and league play starting October 3 at Westchester, followed by games against Venice, University, Hamilton, and Fairfax, concluding October 31. Digital tickets are available via GoFan, with select games streamed on the NFHS Network, per MaxPreps.

In 2024, Palisades boasted a final power rating of -10.4, ranking 7,173 nationally and 476 in California. For 2025, their starting power rating is projected at -26.5, placing them at 7,904 nationally and 528 in the state, a drop from their dynasty average of 5.2 and national rank of 6,500 since 2003, per MaxPreps. Their historical record stands at 131-108 overall, with a 61-46 mark in league play.

Despite last season’s playoff exit, standout performances included quarterback Jack Thomas, who threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 30 yards and a score in the championship game, and receiver Max Hejazi, who gained 80 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

