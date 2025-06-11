Palisades Fire Victims Can Retain Voter Registration, Access Free Records

Separately, Los Angeles County is offering no-cost vital records (birth, death, marriage) and real property records to fire-affected residents to aid recovery

Residents displaced by the Palisades Fire can maintain their voter registration tied to their original home address, ensuring they retain voting rights in local elections, Los Angeles County officials announced Wednesday.

Those temporarily relocated need only add a temporary mailing address to receive election materials, preserving their voting districts.

To update voter information, individuals can visit LAVote.gov/Recovery or RegisterToVote.ca.gov, entering their permanent home address and a temporary mailing address online. Alternatively, they can call (800) 815-2666, option 2. Officials emphasize not changing the home address unless permanently relocated, as it determines voting districts. Submitting a change of address to the U.S. Postal Service may prompt a confirmation notice from the county, requiring no action until a response is received.

Separately, Los Angeles County is offering no-cost vital records (birth, death, marriage) and real property records to fire-affected residents to aid recovery. Requests can be made by calling (800) 201-8999—option 1 for vital records, option 3 for property records—or emailing RRCCFireAssistance@rrcc.lacounty.gov. The call center operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligible individuals, including immediate family members for vital records, can request forms by mail, which must be signed and notarized for vital records but not for property records. Applications are accepted at most Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk locations, with in-person delivery available same-day for recent records (1962-present for births, 1985-present for property). Older records may take up to five business days. Assistance for records from other California counties is also available.