Palisades Flowers Raises Over $10K, Nears Goal After Fire Destroys Shop

A beloved local flower shop, Palisades Flowers, is seeking community support through a GoFundMe campaign after a fire destroyed its storefront, leaving its team unemployed, according to the fundraiser’s organizer, Rosalyn Phipps.

The shop, a fixture in Pacific Palisades for over 20 years, was reduced to rubble during the Palisades Fire. Phipps, the lead designer, described watching the destruction unfold on live television around 11 p.m., a moment that left her and her team heartbroken. The blaze claimed the shop’s delivery van, tools, plants, and flowers, erasing a space that Phipps said was more than a workplace—it was a community hub where friendships and memories flourished.

Palisades Flowers served the neighborhood through countless milestones, from birthdays and weddings to funerals and first dates. “We crafted floral arrangements with passion, always surrounded by laughter, joy, and a little bit of silliness,” Phipps wrote on the fundraising page. The shop’s destruction has left its small team of florists and drivers facing sudden unemployment, grappling with financial uncertainty as they cover rent, bills, and groceries.

The GoFundMe campaign, launched shortly after the fire, has raised $10,618 of its $15,000 goal with 155 donations as of June 24, 2025. All funds will directly support the team’s immediate needs. Phipps emphasized the community’s generosity, noting contributions like a $750 donation from Alex Sinclair and recurring monthly donations of $25 from Natasha Wall.

In a June 5 update, Phipps shared that the team has since scattered, with each member pursuing new paths. She has launched her own floral business, Root + Petal, and was recently featured on KCAL News. Despite the heartbreak, Phipps said the team carries the spirit of Palisades Flowers and holds hope for its potential return.

“The future is still so uncertain, and any help forward means the world to us,” she wrote, encouraging further donations and shares.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-palisades-flowers-team-after-losing-flower-shop-in-fire.